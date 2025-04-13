Banker's Trust: An 8-minute video and a general manager's promotion

March marks the end of a financial year. For employees of listed banks, this is a tough month since both the regulator and the investors keep a hawk’s eye on their balance sheets — how loan assets have grown and, in the current context, how the deposit portfolio has behaved. Of course, profits, asset quality, and other business parameters including net interest margin and fee income among others are also under scrutiny.

March is also important for bankers for another reason — promotions.

Typically, promotion interviews take place in mid-March, and by the end of the month, the results are