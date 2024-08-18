Banks caught in a trap

The earnings season is over. Barring a few, most listed banks have recorded handsome net profits in the June quarter of the current financial year. Their combined net profit has risen 21.04 per cent on a year-on-year basis. For a few banks, bad loans as a percentage of total loans have risen, but that’s not alarming.



What are the two most critical parameters of banks’ earnings that give us a clue as to how long the good run will continue?

So far, all eyes had been on credit cost: The movement of bad loans and the provision coverage