Banks' good run on, but there are challenges despite profit growth

One more reasonably good earnings quarter for Indian banks, with the quality of loan assets remaining pristine.

Net profit of every bank may not be handsome – some have even posted a drop in net profits – but for the first time, the collective net profits of listed private and public-sector banks (PSBs) crossed the ₹1.5 trillion mark in the September quarter of 2025-26. At ₹1.51 trillion, it was up 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) – in the September quarter over the June quarter – the net profits of this set of universal banks was up 3.98 per