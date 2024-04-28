Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Basic fire policy doesn't cover self-ignition

The National Commission, on reviewing the Fire and Standard Perils Policy, found that spontaneous combustion is excluded unless additional coverage for it is specially purchased

gavel law cases
Premium

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Foods, which had its office in Jalgaon, manufactured oil and oil cakes using cotton seeds purchased from ginning and pressing units. It obtained a Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy from United India Insurance, valid from March 6, 2011, to March 5, 2012. The policy covered the building for Rs 95 lakh; plant, machinery, and accessories for Rs 40 lakh; and stock for Rs 2 crore.

During the policy’s tenure, on June 4, 2011, a sudden fire broke out in the factory. It was controlled with the help of the fire brigade. A first information report (FIR) was immediately lodged
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : CONSUMER PROTECTION consumer awareness Personal Finance fire safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon