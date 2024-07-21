Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Benefits of the domestic 'silk route'

Creating a market for the byproducts of sericulture would hugely benefit silk farmers, as also other stakeholders in the silk sector

Silkworms being bred at a sericulture farm. New startups are specifically targeting certain niches such as silk production and fisheries
Premium

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
India seems set to become the world’s leading producer of silk and silk products by 2030, thanks to rapid strides in the cultivation of silkworms and production of silk fibre from their cocoons – technically termed sericulture. The annual production of silk, estimated at 36,500 tonnes in 2022-23, is projected to surge to more than 50,000 tonnes by 2030, and surpass that of China, the world’s largest silk producer. India’s main focus now is on inducting modern technologies into this sector, where a sizable section of silk farmers is still following the age-old practices of silk production.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

The questions for policymakers

Can we bank on the Budget?

Best of BS Opinion: Time for accommodation, Fed should not cut rates

The Fed should not cut interest rates yet

Watching space Rahul

Topics : BS Opinion Silk Route Indian Economy sericulture projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon