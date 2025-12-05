Beyond search, with AEO, GEO & AIEO: Why SEO alone is no longer enough

SEO, or search engine optimisation, has been the foundation of search visibility for over two decades, providing the structural basis for “discovery” for netizens. SEO focuses on improving a website’s organic ranking through keyword targeting, technical structure, backlinks, and content relevance. In recent years, SEO has required deeper integration with structured data and E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) to help search engines index, interpret, and prioritise pages in results.

But today we are headed into a zero-click era; gone are the days of keyword usage, backlinking, and siloed SEO. To stay visible, brands have no choice but to optimise beyond