BharatCompute for AI ascendancy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) capability rests on four key pillars: Algorithms, data, talent, and AI compute, with AI compute often considered the most crucial. Graphical processing units (GPUs) have become the standard measure of AI compute, spurring a global race to build massive GPU capacities.

In this context, the government’s March decision to deploy over 10,000 GPUs as part of the India AI Mission is a significant step forward. This initiative, to be achieved through public-private partnership (PPP), reflects India’s willingness to leverage the strengths of the private sector, a departure from past practices of confining such capital-intensive national capacities to