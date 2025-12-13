Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Billboards make a comeback as a shared cultural and experiential moment

Billboards make a comeback as a shared cultural and experiential moment

As streaming platforms multiplied, billboards slid into oblivion. Now they are making a comeback, serving once again as a shared cultural and experiential moment

A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York.Photo: Reuters
premium

Billboards were just ads once. Now they are content, slipping into our camera rolls and conversations with the same ease as anything we scroll past.<b>Photo: Reuters</b>

Ayushi Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sweater shouldn’t be the most interesting thing in the sky. Yet earlier this week in Delhi, a blue argyle one hung off the edge of a yellow billboard. Not printed on it, but tilted forward as if left there to dry above a crowded intersection. For a moment, the city paused. A scooter slowed. Someone lifted their phone to click a picture. And Delhi, a place that rarely sees its own skyline through the smog, looked up at this quiet, slightly absurd interruption — a billboard pretending it was never just a billboard.
 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : advertising Trends Indian advertisements Indian advertising industry eye culture
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon