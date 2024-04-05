Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP has an ambitious target

To go to 370, it would have to cross 45 per cent of the vote share. The aggregated National Democratic Alliance won 45 per cent of the vote in 2019, and 353 seats

BJP has an ambitious target
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In mid-2023, economist Sabyasachi Das released a paper “Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy”. This looked for signs of manipulation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The paper had not been peer-reviewed. It triggered a firestorm, which forced Mr Das’ resignation from his post at Ashoka University. The incident has dire implications for academic freedom but that’s a subject for another day.

Mr Das used statistical methods to examine voting patterns in 59 Lok Sabha constituencies, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won or came second, in close contests defined as a margin of less than 5 per cent of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Talking climate with kids

The passing of the technocrat age

Solar manufacturing challenge

The transformation of war

The 'stable' run for the rupee to continue

Topics : BS Opinion national politics Lok Sabha elections BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon