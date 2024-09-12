Breaking the cycle: Business families must lead in safeguarding women

It’s been over a month since the heartbreaking incident at RG Kar Medical College. Yet all that echoes is noise—politicking, protests, and marches—but still, no justice. Does it feel familiar? It painfully brings back memories of Nirbhaya, doesn’t it?

Despite ongoing reforms and heightened awareness, incidents of violence against women continue to plague our society.



Words and reactionary superficial actions have not been enough to prevent these atrocities. However, if there is one group of people capable of driving meaningful change, it is India’s business families and family businesses.



Business families as catalysts for societal change: As