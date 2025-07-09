BSE is the story of all stock exchanges and how to make money efficiently

I could start this column with the history of the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) that started under a banyan tree — what is now Horniman Circle — more than 150 years ago. That makes it the oldest stock exchange in Asia and among the 10 oldest in the world.

Or I could start with my own personal journey where the BSE card — as its membership was then called — became the very first step on my entrepreneurial journey more than three decades ago.

Interestingly, back then, corporate membership of the BSE was not allowed. Only proprietorships or partnerships