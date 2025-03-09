Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Building the bonds of Viksit Bharat: A leap towards India's vision

Building the bonds of Viksit Bharat: A leap towards India's vision

Budget reforms will redefine the financial system by fostering inclusion, competition, and efficiency. Financial institutions will benefit from enhanced market depth and improved liquidity

bond markets, bonds, bond market
Premium

Subodh Rai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s total credit outstanding —government borrowings, corporate and municipal bond market, securitisation, money market and gross bank credit — stood at 163 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in  2023-24 (FY24). In comparison, it was 266 per cent of GDP for the US at the end of calendar year 2023. Our government borrowing and bank credit, at 87 per cent and 56 per cent of GDP respectively, are relatively well-developed. However, the bond market accounts for only 19 per cent of GDP, and significantly trails that of the US, which stands  at 119 per cent of GDP. 
Interestingly, our
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : India’s financial system Gross domestic product corporate bond market securitisation market municipal bond market Budget Gross bank credit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon