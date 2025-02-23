Business in financial services just got easier with Budget 2025-26 reforms

The Union Budget for 2025-26 unveils a transformative strategy for deregulation, business efficiency, and competitive spirit in the financial services sector. With a keen focus on innovation, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and empowering key growth sectors, the Budget promises to reshape the financial ecosystem and create lasting value for businesses, financial institutions, and consumers alike.

The introduction of the revamped Central KYC Registry marks a pivotal shift: It eliminates redundant documentation and significantly reduces operational costs. This initiative will speed up customer onboarding, enable seamless integration of digital banking services, and improve loan processing and insurance underwriting. It will also enhance