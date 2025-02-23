Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Business in financial services just got easier with Budget 2025-26 reforms

Business in financial services just got easier with Budget 2025-26 reforms

Budget reforms will redefine the financial system by fostering inclusion, competition, and efficiency. Financial institutions will benefit from enhanced market depth and improved liquidity

Business in financial services
Premium

Representative Picture

Vivek IyerAakriti Malik
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Budget for 2025-26 unveils a transformative strategy for deregulation, business efficiency, and competitive spirit in the financial services sector. With a keen focus on innovation, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and empowering key growth sectors, the Budget promises to reshape the financial ecosystem and create lasting value for businesses, financial institutions, and consumers alike.
 
The introduction of the revamped Central KYC Registry marks a pivotal shift: It eliminates redundant documentation and significantly reduces operational costs. This initiative will speed up customer onboarding, enable seamless integration of digital banking services, and improve loan processing and insurance underwriting. It will also enhance
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion money management Fintech Budget 2025

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon