Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Business on the borderline: Can India stay an investor magnet now?

Business on the borderline: Can India stay an investor magnet now?

This latest escalation, though unavoidable in political terms, is unlikely to mark the end of cross-border terrorism

Operation Sindoor, Vikram Misri, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh
Premium

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s strikes across the Line of Control and the international border on terror camps in Pakistan have offered catharsis for an Indian public hankering for “payback for Pahalgam”. But as the jingoism ratchets up, one question leaders may want to consider is how this latest outbreak of hostilities between two nuclear armed states will enable grand ambitions to make India an attractive alternative investment destination in the US-China trade war. 
 
This latest escalation, though unavoidable in political terms, is unlikely to mark the end of cross-border terrorism — the only business at which Pakistan’s military-political complex has consistently excelled. Having
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon