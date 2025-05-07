Business on the borderline: Can India stay an investor magnet now?

India’s strikes across the Line of Control and the international border on terror camps in Pakistan have offered catharsis for an Indian public hankering for “payback for Pahalgam”. But as the jingoism ratchets up, one question leaders may want to consider is how this latest outbreak of hostilities between two nuclear armed states will enable grand ambitions to make India an attractive alternative investment destination in the US-China trade war.

This latest escalation, though unavoidable in political terms, is unlikely to mark the end of cross-border terrorism — the only business at which Pakistan’s military-political complex has consistently excelled. Having