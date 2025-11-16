Can banking regulator consider a 'check' tool for online deposit safety?

After a gap of two months, dematerialised (demat) account opening picked up in October. Three million new accounts were added that month, taking the total to 210.06 million.

In July, close to three million new demat accounts were added, recording the highest monthly increase since December 2024. The highest-ever monthly addition was in January 2024 – 4.68 million.

The number of unique investors has crossed 135 million – more than three-and-a-half times of where it stood in the financial year 2019 (FY19), indicating their confidence in our markets, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently