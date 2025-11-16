Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Can banking regulator consider a 'check' tool for online deposit safety?

Can banking regulator consider a 'check' tool for online deposit safety?

The Reserve Bank of India has already put in place a detailed fraud risk management framework for all regulated entities

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
premium

Demat additions rebound even as Sebi flags low investor participation, high F&O losses and rising fraud risks, pushing new tools like validated UPI handles and ‘Sebi Check’ to rebuild trust.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a gap of two months, dematerialised (demat) account opening picked up in October. Three million new accounts were added that month, taking the total to 210.06 million.
 
In July, close to three million new demat accounts were added, recording the highest monthly increase since December 2024. The highest-ever monthly addition was in January 2024 – 4.68 million. 
The number of unique investors has crossed 135 million – more than three-and-a-half times of where it stood in the financial year 2019 (FY19), indicating their confidence in our markets, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey recently
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : SEBI Reserve Bank of India Stock Market demat accounts Tuhin Kanta Pandey Retail investors Financial literacy BS Opinion Trading Capital markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon