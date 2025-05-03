Caste census: A fraught & electorally-loaded idea forcing its way in

The one good thing we can say about the Narendra Modi government’s announcement to hold a caste census is that finally, after a five-year delay, the 2021 decennial census will now be held. Since its start in 1881, the decennial census has never been delayed or cancelled, not even in 1941 when World War II was on.

Beyond that, it’s a troublesome, electorally loaded move at this chosen time. The announcement comes in the build-up to the Bihar elections. The census may be concluded just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

And the caste numbers could (most likely would) become