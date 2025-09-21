CCIL: Taking govt bond and foreign exchange markets to the masses

Last Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra invited the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) to explore the possibility of putting in place necessary infrastructure to facilitate the trading and settlement of currency pairs beyond the US dollar and the Indian rupee. This is in line with the broader objective of the internationalisation of the rupee.

We’ll see how CCIL treads this path. For now, let’s look back at CCIL’s 25-year journey in taking the markets to the masses. No, I am not talking about the equity markets. What the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE)