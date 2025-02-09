Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Central banks have work to do on price stability and inflation targeting

Central banks have work to do on price stability and inflation targeting

The consumer price index (CPI) has extensive relevance in people's daily lives. Periodic review of CPI composition and weights assigned will keep it robust and relevant

Inflation
Premium

Ajay Sagar
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Of late, central banks have received criticism for their handling of price stability and inflation targeting through conduct of monetary policy. The main issue being consumer sentiment not in sync with economic fundamentals. Post-pandemic, high prices and costly borrowings have become a major worry. Prices have gone up of everything that an average household buys. 
 
Academics and economists in advanced economies have given a call to handle the disconnect between post-pandemic inflation statistics and depressed consumer sentiment. Disconnect entailed higher estimated inflation pinch felt by an average family in 5-7 per cent range over official data, namely the consumer price
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Inflation BS Opinion RBI Banking sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon