Cheering Mandanna & Mandhana

Rashmika Mandanna today endorses McDonald’s, Dabur Honey, Cashify, Kalyan Jewellers, and Bisk Farm among other brands. In 2023, she was made the first Indian ambassador for Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger and walked the runway for them at the Milan Fashion Week. Rashmika is also the face of American streaming service Crunchyroll, for which she presented an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan last year.

As of today, Rashmika is one of the most followed South Indian actresses on Instagram with more than 42.6 million followers. Her account gained 469,900 new followers in just the last four weeks. Rashmika