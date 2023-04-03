China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

In this section

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

The dynamism of services exports

Getting out of fossils

New trade policy continues with old schemes

Censoring debate in Parliament will not help the government

Why only George Soros? Expose all "foreign hands"

Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas

Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs

What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet the leaders of digital, payments banks

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Who's leading the way in banking technology?

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Top pvt bank execs to take part in panel discussion

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: NBFC bigshots to speak on prospects ahead

On March 22, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first submarine base named after her – BNS Sheikh Hasina – at Pekua in Cox's Bazar. Built at the cost of $1.2 billion, the submarine base can house six submarines and a number of warships. It h

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com