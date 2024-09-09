China's worsening population data presents an opportunity for India

Most of us know that China faces a population problem. Rooted in the one-child policy and changing social and cultural norms, the country has huge demographic challenges ahead. However, what was not clear (to me at least) is just how serious those challenges are, their visible impact within a decade, and how the data is only getting worse with every revision.

To start with some hard facts: Population growth in China has already turned negative. In both 2022 and 2023, its population actually shrank. As recently as 2019, the consensus was that China would reach a peak