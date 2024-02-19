Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Choking election funds for the Congress

While the Congress party has been allowed to operate its account, the ITAT has put a lien of Rs 115 crore on its accounts. It has been allowed to spend only from the remainder

Congress, Congress manifesto
Premium

The sudden "freezing" of the Congress party's accounts will have the same effect. Political observers will see its objective as cutting off the "supply line" for the Congress in the upcoming general election | File image

Bharat Bhushan
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Armies march on their stomachs, and electoral battles are fought on the ability to spend resources. If their funding is choked, political parties will not find anyone even to stick their election posters.

No one knows this better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The demonetisation of large denomination bank notes in November 2016, just a few months preceding the Uttar Pradesh state elections in early February 2017, virtually emptied overnight, the war chests of the BJP's rivals from which they have never recovered. Whatever its other intended outcomes, demonetisation gave
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

RBI takes steps to curb inoperative bank accounts: Things you should know

Here is the reason WhatsApp banned over 7.4 million accounts in August

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

The North-South divide: The 'fiscal injustice' rhetoric is biased

Speed dating by Nitish and why the BJP embraced him

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Reorienting policy towards West Asia, chasing the Hindu vote at home

Govt should talk more on its steps to protect farmer interests

Stocktaking on the fintech revolution

Finding the right policy for edible oil

Doctor liable to penalty for causing disability

Climate side of AI: Its thirst for energy is massive

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Lok Sabha elections BJP Party funding indian politics election funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon