Climate finance is within reach as COP30 eyes stronger commitment

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) has convened in Belem, Brazil. Apart from discussions on scientific and technical issues, much of the debate is expected to be focused on the resources needed for mitigation and adaptation. Though estimates of such financing costs have fallen over time, most still remain very large, implying the need for large financial transfers from advanced to emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs).

Recent studies have estimated climate finance requirements of EMDEs at $1-4 trillion per year up to 2030, which is seen as daunting, leading to even less action