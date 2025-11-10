Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Climate finance is within reach as COP30 eyes stronger commitment

Climate finance is within reach as COP30 eyes stronger commitment

Recent studies have estimated climate finance requirements of EMDEs at $1-4 trillion per year up to 2030, which is seen as daunting, leading to even less action than might have been possible

Climate Change, climate plan, Trump tariffs, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Conflict
premium

The study finds that the estimated climate finance for the nine EMEs for the power, steel, and cement sectors could eliminate 33 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Rakesh MohanJanak Raj
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) has convened in Belem, Brazil. Apart from discussions on scientific and technical issues, much of the debate is expected to be focused on the resources needed for mitigation and adaptation. Though estimates of such financing costs have fallen over time, most still remain very large, implying the need for large financial transfers from advanced to emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs).
 
Recent studies have estimated climate finance requirements of EMDEs at $1-4 trillion per year up to 2030, which is seen as daunting, leading to even less action
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change BS Opinion Global Warming
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon