Climate-friendly power strategy

The 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change has just concluded. The main source of contention in the negotiations was the reduction of fossil fuel use. The final outcome on global stocktaking states that the national efforts of countries must lead to “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly, and equitable manner”. It also includes a commitment on “phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible”.

This is the first time there has been a clear reference to the future of all fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) in a COP text. This broadens the