Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congratulations! Twitter just turned 18

While much has changed at Twitter over the years, including its name, and it has lost advertisers under Mr Musk, the big cake at its 18th birthday celebrations is well-deserved

Twitter, X
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Earlier in the week, Twitter turned 18 —a landmark birthday for the world’s most popular microblogging site.

Not many know that Twitter, which has now become X, emerged from the podcasting venture Odeo, which was founded in 2004 by Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass. (Messrs Williams and Stone had previously worked at Google, and Williams created the popular Web authoring tool Blogger.) Apple announced in 2005 that it would add podcasts to its digital media application iTunes. Odeo’s leadership felt that the company could not compete with Apple and needed a new direction.

Odeo’s employees were asked
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: A call for greater focus on revenue side, more

A call for greater focus on revenue side

Defence reforms 2.0 for Modi 3.0

Best of BS Opinion: Parochial economics, trade winds, move over IT, more

Cities need a defence against disasters

Topics : BS Opinion Twitter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon