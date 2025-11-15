Congress must first try some humility if it wants to best the BJP

After the Lok Sabha stumble 18 months ago, the spectacular wins in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and now Bihar will make Narendra Modi’s followers believe that his invincibility is back. And, India’s politics is back to being a one-horse race.

His opponents, at the same time, will think what they are doing wrong, why anti-incumbency doesn’t hurt Mr Modi or his partners, and how the INDIA bloc lost the momentum of the summer of 2024. They could begin by asking themselves some hard questions. More specifically, they should ask the Congress party, to which the devastating post-Lok Sabha slide of the