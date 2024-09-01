Construction industry must focus on green tech for sustainable growth

Urban development and construction is the source of almost 40 per cent of global carbon emissions. Increasingly, technology is coming to the aid of the construction industry under pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

A recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) explained how technology can help. “A robust system for tracking, evaluating and sharing data throughout the building value chain is imperative for collaboration and evaluating progress of decarbonisation efforts. Technologies are rapidly developing to offer more solutions for the buildings of tomorrow,” according to the report. These technologies include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to