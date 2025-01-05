Consumer protection: Challenges of prolonged litigation, low compensation

Bahadur Singh purchased a Mitsubishi Lancer diesel vehicle manufactured by Hindustan Motors. It was purchased for Rs 9,32,829 from Northern Motors Pvt. Ltd., an authorised dealer.

Within a few months of purchase, while Singh was driving the vehicle on January 7, 2005, he noticed noise and excessive fuel consumption. He sent the vehicle to the dealer to address these defects, as it was within the warranty period.

The dealer attended to the vehicle, but the same defects kept recurring, requiring repeated repairs. On June 21, 2005, the vehicle came to an abrupt halt due to engine seizure. It had to