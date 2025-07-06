Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer protection: Expert opinion crucial for replacing defective vehicle

Consumer protection: Expert opinion crucial for replacing defective vehicle

Any defect identified by the expert would have to be rectified within one month, failing which compensation of ₹5,000 per day would be payable

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield
premium

The revision petition was contested on the grounds that, under the law, a replacement or refund could not be granted without an expert opinion from an appropriate laboratory.

Jehangir B Gai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravindra Annappa Bindre paid ₹1,54,762 on October 19, 2015, for a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350cc motorcycle manufactured by Eicher Motors. Upon delivery, he noticed a sealant tape on the engine and was assured it was normal.  However, oil began leaking during the ride home. 
Bindre immediately returned the motorcycle to the dealer. He subsequently took it to the authorised service centre on several occasions, but the issue persisted. Bindre filed a complaint before the Additional Thane Consumer Forum, alleging that the motorcycle suffered from a manufacturing defect and that there had been gross deficiency in service, rendering the vehicle unusable.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : CONSUMER PROTECTION RTO Royal Enfield Motorcycles BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon