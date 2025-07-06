Consumer protection: Expert opinion crucial for replacing defective vehicle

Ravindra Annappa Bindre paid ₹1,54,762 on October 19, 2015, for a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350cc motorcycle manufactured by Eicher Motors. Upon delivery, he noticed a sealant tape on the engine and was assured it was normal. However, oil began leaking during the ride home.

Bindre immediately returned the motorcycle to the dealer. He subsequently took it to the authorised service centre on several occasions, but the issue persisted. Bindre filed a complaint before the Additional Thane Consumer Forum, alleging that the motorcycle suffered from a manufacturing defect and that there had been gross deficiency in service, rendering the vehicle unusable.