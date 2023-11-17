Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

Everywhere in the world malaises are common: Worker insecurity, crony capitalism, political bribery, racism, and, more broadly, inequality. I was born when India was ruled by Lord Wavell. Our generation was inspired by leaders who served jail sentences to win independence, though, after independence, most of us sought a different life for ourselves and our country. Similarly, the children of liberalisation admire those who worked incredibly long hours with meagre resources. Like our generation did, they too seek a life different from their seniors.

They desire rapidly improving opportunities for jobs, infrastructure, education, and health. They also seek integrity and exemplary leadership in public life, both of which are well below their expectations. The jobless youth are forced to migrate. Crumbling