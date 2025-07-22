Dealing with an air crash: Focus on institutional reform, not info leaks

Even as the country reels from the loss of 260 lives in the tragic crash of Air India’s flight from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, there is a growing sense of unease over the way the investigation into the accident has been conducted. A quick assessment of recent developments would suggest that such unease and concern have been caused by the authorities’ failure to anticipate the huge consequences and ramifications of this accident and take necessary steps in advance to ensure a competent handling of its investigation and management of the external environment.

Make no mistake about the enormity