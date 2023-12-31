Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Decoding India's dress code

…is a cultural swaraj under way?

Indian uniform indian dress code
Premium

Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

Ajit Balakrishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
The man looked at me with a puzzled face when I greeted him. He and I have known each other since we started working but have not been in touch the past dozen years or so. I could guess the reason for his puzzled look: I have been encountering that look from many of my acquaintances since I started occasionally wearing khadi kurta pyjamas instead of my usual jeans and T-shirts, which is the dress code for those of us in the tech world. I stepped closer to him, and his face lit up with recognition.

“I wondered who that
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Dress code for devotees at Jagannath temple in Puri from Jan 1; details

Swaraj unveils new range of tractors in 40-50 horsepower category

Asian Games 2022: Here are the companies helping Indian team dress up

Nehru jackets, Manipuri turbans: New dress code for Parliament staff

Five-day work week in banks soon as industry demand gets nod from IBA

Central theme of '24: Fight with inflation for growth

2024's defining clash: AI vs regulators

Navigating smog and devotion on the road

Redefining stardom

AI alone ain't enough

Topics : BS Opinion Dress code lifestyle Swaraj Abhiyan Work culture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon