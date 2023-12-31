Decoding India's dress code

“I wondered who that

The man looked at me with a puzzled face when I greeted him. He and I have known each other since we started working but have not been in touch the past dozen years or so. I could guess the reason for his puzzled look: I have been encountering that look from many of my acquaintances since I started occasionally wearing khadi kurta pyjamas instead of my usual jeans and T-shirts, which is the dress code for those of us in the tech world. I stepped closer to him, and his face lit up with recognition.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com