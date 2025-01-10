Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Delhi looks little different since 2010: AAP must share some of the blame

Delhi looks little different since 2010: AAP must share some of the blame

AAP has failed as comprehensively as the anti-corruption movement did

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
Premium

Mihir S Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cities that are at the cutting-edge of national development are also, very visibly, the sites of change. Their physical, social, and intellectual infrastructure is transformed in 15 years. If you compare Seoul between 1970 and 1985, or Shanghai between 2010 and 2025, they appear to be two completely different cities. This was also the case, in fact, for Delhi between 1995 and 2010. The Delhi that hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 was unrecognisable as the town I arrived in as a kid a decade and a half earlier.
 
Since then, Delhi has stood still. As the city state goes
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi infrastructure

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon