Delhi looks little different since 2010: AAP must share some of the blame

Cities that are at the cutting-edge of national development are also, very visibly, the sites of change. Their physical, social, and intellectual infrastructure is transformed in 15 years. If you compare Seoul between 1970 and 1985, or Shanghai between 2010 and 2025, they appear to be two completely different cities. This was also the case, in fact, for Delhi between 1995 and 2010. The Delhi that hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 was unrecognisable as the town I arrived in as a kid a decade and a half earlier.

Since then, Delhi has stood still. As the city state goes