Diagnostics labs find new growth vectors as health awareness rises

As a school student, I was often entrusted with the task of checking on my grandfather’s urine samples for sugar levels. The prevailing method then was Benedict's solution. You take some solution in a test tube, heat it in boiling water, or, as in my case, a simple wax lamp, add a few drops of urine, and watch the colour change. If it stays blue, that is good news, no sugar present.

Green means trace amounts present. Yellow would indicate a moderate amount. Orange and red are danger indicators. My grandfather’s insulin dose was titrated, based on the bi-weekly Benedict’s