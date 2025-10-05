Genomic testing gets affordable, drives expansion beyond metro cities

Genomic testing, once considered an expensive and niche service, is rapidly becoming more affordable and accessible across India.

Prices of routine tests such as BRCA1/2 for cancer risk assessment and non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) have fallen by 30–40 per cent in recent years, now ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. Even advanced procedures such as whole exome sequencing, earlier priced at around Rs 25,000, are now available at about Rs 18,000. The cost of whole genome sequencing, currently about Rs 60,000, is expected to drop below Rs 20,000 in the next three years.

This sharp decline in costs is