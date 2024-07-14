Different faces of bank frauds

# Krishna Dasgupta, 72, a resident of Delhi’s CR Park, recently lost Rs 83 lakh after she was put under “digital arrest” for over 12 hours one day.

What is digital house arrest? It is a tactic cybercriminals use to confine victims to their homes and scam them. They create fear by making audio or video calls, posing as law enforcement officers. This is done using AI-generated voices or video technology.

It started with a phone call informing Dasgupta that her mobile number would soon be blocked. She couldn’t allow this to happen as she lives alone in Delhi