Home / Opinion / Columns / Diminish, deter, de-hyphenate: The 3D solution for India's Pakistan problem

Diminish, deter, de-hyphenate: The 3D solution for India's Pakistan problem

China and Pakistan are in a tight strategic alliance. India must deal with them one at a time, but be prepared in case they decide to collude

India has pushed back sharply at any suggestion of an Indo-Pak policy from Western powers (read the United States). (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Last week, National Interest teased a sequel: The perils of self-hyphenation. What does this mean?
 
For three decades de-hyphenation from Pakistan has been the centre point of our grand strategy. But we can’t move away from Pakistan physically or strategically. As Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s immortal line goes: “You cannot choose your neighbours.” India is particularly “blessed” in that respect, with two big hostile nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
They are in a tight strategic alliance, which is today perhaps the strongest in the world after America and Israel. Yet they’re different countries, with shared interests but different priorities. You have to have the
