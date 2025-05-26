Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Directions in household consumption: Two sharply diverging narratives

Directions in household consumption: Two sharply diverging narratives

In another narrative, since 2024 main street watchers have been flagging slower consumption growth

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
Premium

Representative Picture

Rama Bijapurkar
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There are at present two diverging narratives about Indian household consumption. Stock market analysts, especially mutual funds, propagate the narrative of unstoppable, runaway, world-beating consumption growth. They project that the demographics, living conditions, and income-growth parameters that have driven stellar aggregate consumption growth between 2010 and 2025 (which is true) will continue to improve steadily (cannot argue, but the devil is in the detail).
 
In another narrative, since 2024 main street watchers have been flagging slower consumption growth. The factors are private final consumption expenditure growing slower than gross domestic product, a weak job environment, welfare-fuelled consumption, stagnant middle-class wages
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion consumption economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon