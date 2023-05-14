close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Disruptive tech can help employees

A collaborative, empathetic and technology infused effort should guide HR policies

Pranjal Sharma
chart
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Getting a job has never been easy, and keeping it is becoming increasingly difficult. The machine-human relationship is steadily tilting against people. Businesses are bringing more and more automation into their processes. Not just blue collar or early career professionals, even senior managers and business leaders have to make steady efforts to remain relevant for organisations. 
 
While technology is creating redundancies, it is also creating options for employees to pivot their careers in a new direction. Two recent reports examine the current landscape of disappearing jobs while offering ideas on the path ahead. 
Employers anticipate a structural labour market churn of 23 per cent of jobs in the next five years, according to The Future of Jobs survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The largest job creation and destruction effects come from environmental, technology and economic trends, says the survey, which covered  803 com
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Disruptive tech is fueling investment and innovation in Indian HR Tech

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

BIS launches 'Learning Science via Standards' initiative for students

Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO

Gender discrimination in farms

Information warfare and its limitations

Insurer can't transfer liability to another party

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

Limits of Modi magic to perils of polarisation: 10 lessons from Karnataka

Topics : Machine Learning science & technology

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Disruptive tech can help employees

chart
4 min read
Premium

Gender discrimination in farms

agriculture, farm land
5 min read
Premium

Letter and spirit

Supreme Court
3 min read
Premium

Message from Karnataka

Congress
3 min read
Premium

Information warfare and its limitations

Information Warfare
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Fighting Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI way

bond yields
7 min read
Premium

Insurer can't transfer liability to another party

ADF
4 min read
Premium

Information warfare and its limitations

Information Warfare
5 min read
Premium

Gender discrimination in farms

agriculture, farm land
5 min read
Premium

Disruptive tech can help employees

chart
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon