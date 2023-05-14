Disruptive tech can help employees

Employers anticipate a structural labour market churn of 23 per cent of jobs in the next five years, according to The Future of Jobs survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The largest job creation and destruction effects come from environmental, technology and economic trends, says the survey, which covered 803 com

While technology is creating redundancies, it is also creating options for employees to pivot their careers in a new direction. Two recent reports examine the current landscape of disappearing jobs while offering ideas on the path ahead.