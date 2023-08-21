Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.38%)
65193.50 + 244.84
Nifty (0.27%)
19361.60 + 51.45
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38004.70 + 189.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.19%)
5322.60 + 10.20
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
43998.30 + 147.25
Heatmap

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

While in the presidential system, like in the US, the executive faces assessment every two years, in the parliamentary system, the executive is, in principle, held accountable on a daily basis

BJP
Premium

Bharat Bhushan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preference for a new Constitution, favouring a presidential form of government for India, is well-known. Recently, the debate about the "need" to change the Constitution has been revived by the publication of two articles by public intellectuals aligned with the party/government.

The Director of the India Foundation has argued for a presidential system. Another article by a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (which has since distanced itself from
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

GMAT to be overhauled, shorter version with new data insights from Q4

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?

Will half-truths in the Parliament bring peace to Manipur?

Supreme Court shows the yellow card: Rahul Gandhi back in the field

Missteps in Manipur may introduce dangerous dynamics in NE politics

Govt goes into pantomime mode to assuage foreign critics

The political impact of Rahul Gandhi's legal woes

Computer import curbs not part of FTP Principles of Restrictions

Definition of consumer includes beneficiary

Animal husbandry: Success and constraints

Doing better than a competitive exam

Good run for banks, but for how long?

Topics : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP Constitution indian politics Bharatiya Janata Party Politics

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesTata Sons-UK battery plant Collaborations Onions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiTata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon