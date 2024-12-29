Dr Manmohan Singh trusted India's trade capacity to compete at global level

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away last Thursday, leaving behind memories of how deftly he navigated the Indian economy during its most difficult days in 1991 and launched the liberalisation process that transformed the economy and led to higher economic growth in the following decades.

When he took over as the Finance Minister, after the previous government had shipped gold to the Bank of England to borrow some money, the forex reserves were barely adequate to cover two weeks of imports. He responded not by restricting imports but by making it easier to import, not by restricting outward remittances but by