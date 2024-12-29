Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 11:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Dr Manmohan Singh trusted India's trade capacity to compete at global level

Dr Manmohan Singh trusted India's trade capacity to compete at global level

He introduced a dual exchange rate mechanism in February 1992 and unified exchange rate mechanism in February 1993, effectively engineering a further devaluation of about 30 per cent

Manmohan Singh
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away last Thursday, leaving behind memories of how deftly he navigated the Indian economy during its most difficult days in 1991 and launched the liberalisation process that transformed the economy and led to higher economic growth in the following decades. 
When he took over as the Finance Minister, after the previous government had shipped gold to the Bank of England to borrow some money, the forex reserves were barely adequate to cover two weeks of imports. He responded not by restricting imports but by making it easier to import, not by restricting outward remittances but by
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Manmohan Singh India trade EPCG foreign exchange Indian Economy BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon