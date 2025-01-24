Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Echoes of the 1980s: Inflation, wars, and slowing growth resurface globally

Echoes of the 1980s: Inflation, wars, and slowing growth resurface globally

The decade was also marked by the so-called "Star Wars". This was an American effort to bankrupt the USSR by pretending to develop space-based weapons

weapon
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Brezhnev took Afghanistan, Begin took Beirut and Galtieri took the Union Jack”. Circa 1983, Roger Waters offered some incisive commentary on the geopolitical fun and games of the ’80s. The Soviet Union was into the fourth year of the occupation of Afghanistan. Israel had waltzed into Lebanon, and enabled two bloody massacres in Palestinian refugee camps. Argentina under General Galtieri had occupied The Falkland Islands and the UK had recaptured the Falklands.
 
Iran, led by Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iraq, led by Saddam Hussein, were doing their best to wipe each other’s nations off the map. The US was trying to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Inflation Star Wars Military weapon world economy BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon