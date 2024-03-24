Sensex (    %)
                             
Electoral bonds: Where are the disclosures?

For those who have donated, the question is: Where are the disclosures to shareholders?

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Debashis Basu
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
Last week, State Bank of India (SBI) disclosed the data on now defunct electoral bonds in two sets. Purchasing these bonds was voluntary; however, which entrepreneur would willingly part with her or his hard-earned money for grasping, self-serving politicians? Entrepreneurs do so under coercion or incentives. Hence, voluntary donation is rather small, as is evident from the large number of companies absent from the list. Today, most large companies of corporate India are listed on the stock markets. And yet, only about 100 listed companies across a few sectors have contributed to political parties through electoral bonds. Very few large
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Electoral Bond BS Opinion Irrational choice

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

