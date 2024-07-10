Business Standard
Equalising the playing field

Tax benefits for maternity benefit payouts could realistically incentivise companies to hire more women

Gender women
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Two developments this month have brought into stark focus the practical issues embedded in the vexed issue of increasing gender diversity in the workplace.

Earlier this month, a state labour department team visited Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu plant after the Union government reportedly drew attention to discriminatory hiring practices there. The provocation was a Reuters investigation that alleged that, over 2023 and 2024, Foxconn declined to hire married women for its main iPhone plant. Expectedly, the company denied such practices; its HR executives told labour department officials that 8 per cent of the company’s employees
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

