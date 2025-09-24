EU looks east: Why India must seize the moment to clinch its FTA deal

In a rapidly evolving geopolitical and trade context, the European Union (EU) has emerged as the most proactive economy in strategically reorienting its trade policy in search of alternative partners beyond the United States (US). In view of the impending risks of President Donald Trump assuming power in 2025, the EU, as a preemptive trade policy action, signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Mercosur in December 2024. In 2025, the EU has accelerated its FTA negotiations with the dynamic member economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). While the EU-Indonesia FTA was signed earlier this week, the