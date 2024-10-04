Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Even as cities worldwide modernise trams, India consigns them to museums

Even as cities worldwide modernise trams, India consigns them to museums

With the state government announcing its decision to eliminate tram services, a network that has shrunk rapidly since the nineties, fleeting images come to mind

Kolkata is India's only city with a functioning tramway
Premium

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Kanika Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Calcutta, before it became Kolkata, the electric tram governed the rhythms of my childhood home. Living on a main road bisected by a tramline, the sounds of the day started with the clatter of the first tram at first light merging with the sound of the muezzin’s call from the nearby mosque. At the end of the day, it was possible to set the clock by the time of the last tram of the day thundering by to the nearby depot at 11.30 pm. Through the day, the tinkle of the conductor’s bell and the rattle
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Kolkata Kolkata Metro Trains

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon