Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Exit with indexation should be offered

When the government reintroduced taxation on listed equity in 2018, it took care to exempt capital gains accrued until the date of the 2018 budget

Tax
Premium

Representative Picture

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two friends, Ram and Shyam, were travelling on a train when robbers started looting its passengers. Shyam owed some money to Ram. Before the robbers could reach them, Shyam took the money from his pocket and repaid his loan to Ram. Ram could not refuse the money, even though he knew he would shortly lose it to the robbers.

The debate about removing indexation benefits reminded me of this amusing story. There are three main ways in which capital gains taxation is levied worldwide. Each method seeks to acknowledge that the “real” capital gains are lower than the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Bull market logic

P2P industry: When will RBI walk the talk?

Best of BS Opinion: Will Trump get his wish for weaker dollar, unsung hero

What the middle class isn't

Unsung heroes, not a burden

Topics : BS Opinion Personal Finance indexation Taxation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon