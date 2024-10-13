Facing pension delays? File a consumer complaint for quick resolution

Qazi Muhammad Ateeq was an employee of the Union Bank of India. He was compulsorily retired on May 16, 2011, but his pension benefit was inordinately delayed. Finally, an amount of Rs 15,40,000 was paid on September 10, 2014.



Ateeq filed a consumer complaint before the Gorakhpur District Forum in which he claimed interest from May 2011 to September 2014 due to the delay in making the payment. The bank contested the complaint on the ground that disputes regarding pension, gratuity, etc. cannot be filed before a consumer forum as there is no consideration paid by an