Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / FDI realities: A decade on, policy for multi-brand retail remains on paper

FDI realities: A decade on, policy for multi-brand retail remains on paper

Ten years after FDI in multi-brand retail was allowed, it remains largely inactive. Meanwhile, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart continue to reshape India's rapidly evolving retail market

FDI
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nivedita Mookerji
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“Out of the question.” That was Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s reply to Business Standard in an interview a few days ago when asked about the scope for foreign direct investment (FDI) liberalisation in multi-brand retail. This remark coincides with India celebrating 10 years of its signature scheme: Make in India.

It’s a different matter that FDI in multi-brand retail is already allowed, but has remained only on paper the last 10 years. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government announced a multi-brand retail policy in 2012, allowing up to 51 per cent FDI. However, while international retail
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : FDI BS Opinion India ecommerce market Make in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon