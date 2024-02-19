Federalism for development

In every large and diverse country, federalism matters not just for political stability but also for economic development. The decentralisation of authority to provincial and sub-provincial levels for designing development policies and programmes can take local conditions into account and may be more effective than centrally-designed and enforced development goals and methods in a country as diverse as India.

The rapid growth of China over the past three decades provides an example. Ronald Coase, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, and his collaborator Ning Wang, have argued in a paper written a decade ago that the explanation for this growth acceleration can